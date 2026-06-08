Soldier's Maduro Raid Betting Case Set For December Trial
By Stewart Bishop ( June 8, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Manhattan set a December trial date Monday in a "novel" and "complex" insider trading case against a U.S. Army soldier accused of unlawfully profiting off prediction market bets based on his knowledge of the January capture of deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro....
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