Arby's Owner Must Face Trimmed Data Tracking Opt-Out Suit

By Gina Kim ( June 9, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday trimmed some privacy claims in a suit alleging Arby's', Jimmy John's', Dunkin's and Sonic's website cookie banners falsely promise to remove trackers but allowed the plaintiffs' fraud claims to proceed, finding it's enough for them to plead they declined cookies but were tracked anyway....
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