USTR Forced Labor Tariff Plan Pushes Trade Recourse Limits
By Sohan Dasgupta ( June 11, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- On June 2, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative issued determinations in 60 parallel investigations launched in March under Section 301 of the Trade Act....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.