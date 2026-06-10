SpaceX Rocket Base Ruining Wildlife Habitat, Green Groups Say

By Spencer Brewer ( June 10, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Environmental advocacy organizations told a D.C. federal district court Wednesday that Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s use of formerly protected land near the Texas coast would endanger vulnerable wildlife, saying SpaceX's occasional rocket explosions spew debris directly into protected habitat....
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