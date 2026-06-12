Google Sues Phishing Ring Over Using AI To Build Scam Sites

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 12, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Google sued a Chinese cybercrime operation in New York federal court Friday, alleging the group has created "plug-and-play" phishing software that uses Google's Gemini and other artificial intelligence tools to help scammers quickly build scam websites, which have already been used to defraud over 100,000 victims....
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