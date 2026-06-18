Delta Seeks To Toss Cuba Property Trafficking Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( June 18, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines asked a Florida federal court on Thursday to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the airline of trafficking in stolen property by operating from a Havana airport seized by the Cuban government, telling the court that the man claiming ownership of the airport acquired his claim too late....
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