Chinese National Gets 1 Year In AI Chip Export Scheme

By Craig Clough ( June 12, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national was sentenced in California federal court Friday to one year and one day in prison for conspiring to unlawfully export to China computer chips used in artificial intelligence applications, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California....
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