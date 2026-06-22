Responding To US Labeling Brazilian Gangs As Terrorist Orgs

By Brandt Leibe, Kyle Sheahen and Clarissa Moliterno ( June 22, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration opened a new front in its battle against foreign terrorist organizations on May 28 when the U.S. Department of State designated the Brazilian criminal groups Comando Vermelho and Primeiro Comando da Capital as specially designated global terrorists, and announced its intention to designate both groups as foreign terrorist organizations, effective June 5.[1]...
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