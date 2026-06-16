Consumers Call Google Search Damages 'Palpably Obvious'

By Bryan Koenig ( June 16, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Consumers want a California federal judge to preserve their antitrust claims accusing Google of shutting out rival search engines that offer better privacy safeguards and no ads, arguing they don't yet need to articulate damages each has borne because it's "impossible" for them not to have been harmed....
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