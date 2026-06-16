AGs Face Opposition To RealPage Intervention Bid
By Matthew Perlman ( June 16, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Renters and building owners in multidistrict litigation alleging landlords used RealPage's software to inflate rental rates have told a Tennessee federal court the deals they reached cover any damages that attorneys general for four states and the District of Columbia might seek on behalf of their citizens....
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