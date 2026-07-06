Top Energy & Enviro Decisions Of 2026: Midyear Report

By Keith Goldberg and Gautama Mehta ( July 6, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2026 saw the Trump administration's push to restrict renewable energy development hit judicial speed bumps, while the U.S. Supreme Court issued decisions that will potentially change the course of long-running cases that pit state governments against oil and gas heavyweights....
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