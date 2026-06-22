Plaintiffs Ask 11th Circ. To Unfreeze Cruise Voyeurism Suits
By Mike Curley ( June 22, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A group of plaintiffs suing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. with allegations that one of its crew members covertly filmed them for his own gratification asked the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to undo a stay on related cases and affirm an order denying Royal Caribbean's bid to bring the cases to arbitration....
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