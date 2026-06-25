Yelp Denied 'Improper Tactical Boost' Via Google Expert Docs

By Bryan Koenig ( June 25, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge refused Thursday to let Yelp get a peek, at least for now, at expert reports prepared in the U.S. Justice Department's monopolization case against Google's search business, concluding that the "overbroad and premature" request could provide an unfair early advantage for Yelp's own antitrust lawsuit....
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