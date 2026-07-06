Trump's AI Cyber Directive Leaves Cos. Guessing At Upside
By Allison Grande ( July 6, 2026, 11:29 PM EDT) -- A recent executive order intended to boost the security of advanced artificial intelligence systems hinges on developers voluntarily making their models available to the government for prerelease testing, but lingering questions about the potential trade-offs of this exchange raise doubts about the ultimate effectiveness of this model....
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