Judge Voids DOT Freeze On NY-NJ Gateway Tunnel Funds

By Linda Chiem ( June 29, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday barred the Trump administration from freezing funds for New York and New Jersey's $16 billion rehabilitation of aging commuter train tunnels under the Hudson River, saying the administration's unilateral cancellation of federally obligated grant funds was unlawful....
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