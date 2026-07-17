Top Gov't Contracting Decisions Of 2026: Midyear Report
By Madeline Lyskawa ( July 17, 2026, 7:01 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court and federal circuit courts decided several consequential cases impacting contractors this year, including weighing whether contractors can immediately appeal district court denials of their immunity claims and clarifying what a successful protester needs to do to challenge an agency's decision to continue a contract during a bid protest....
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