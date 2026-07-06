Top Florida News: 2026 Midyear Report

By Carolina Bolado ( July 6, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2026 brought long-awaited rulings providing clarity on the punitive damages pleading standard in Florida and the extent of a law allowing U.S. victims of Cuban property seizures to seek damages, as well as a high-profile guilty verdict in a rare foreign agent criminal trial....
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