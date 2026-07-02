Kaiser Nears Final OK On $46M Deal Over Patient Data Share
By Craig Clough ( July 2, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he will grant final approval of a $46 million settlement to resolve claims by 13.1 million Kaiser Permanente patients who say the healthcare provider disclosed their information to Google and other third parties without consent once he decides how to allocate the attorney fees....
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