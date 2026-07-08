Biggest Rulings For Patent Attys In 2026: A Midyear Report

By Dani Kass ( July 8, 2026, 12:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court clarified the pleading standard for induced infringement of skinny labels, and the Federal Circuit opened the door to increased damages for patent owners. Here's what you need to know about these patent cases and other major decisions from the beginning of 2026....
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