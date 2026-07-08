Archer Looks To Toss Remainder Of Joby's Trade Secret Suit

By Elliot Weld ( July 8, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Archer Aviation has asked a California federal judge to throw out what's left of rival electric air taxi-maker Joby Aviation's trade secret suit, saying Joby had ignored the court's instructions to proceed with narrowed claims and instead tried to expand its allegations without adding more substance....
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