Google Slips Suit Over Alleged AI Spying On Users, For Now

By Allison Grande ( July 8, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed, with permission to amend, a putative class action accusing Google of secretly tracking its email, chat and videoconferencing users' private communications through its Gemini AI assistant, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to provide enough specifics about what data Google accessed or any future harms they may face....
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