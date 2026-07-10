The Biggest TM Rulings Of 2026: A Midyear Report
By Ivan Moreno ( July 10, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit placed limits on trademark plaintiffs in cases against foreign online sellers accused of counterfeiting, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board issued precedential decisions with fresh guidance on what marks can get on — or stay on — the federal trademark register. Here is Law360's list of the biggest trademark rulings so far this year....
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