States' Stopgap Suit Aims To Shield K-12 Mental Health Grants

By Rachel Riley ( July 10, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Washington and 14 other states launched a preemptive lawsuit Friday to stop the Trump administration from ending federal grants for mental health programming in public schools, seeking to preserve the funding if the U.S. Department of Education succeeds in asserting new grounds for canceling the grants in a related case....
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