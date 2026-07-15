The Biggest Copyright Rulings Of 2026: A Midyear Report
By Theresa Schliep ( July 15, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued a major opinion that limited contributory copyright liability for internet service providers, while a major verdict in a Digital Millennium Copyright Act case could hint at what's to come in artificial intelligence litigation. Here are Law360's picks for the top copyright rulings for the first half of 2026....
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