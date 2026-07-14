Key Witness In Halkbank Exec's Sanctions Trial Avoids Prison
By Stewart Bishop ( July 14, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Turkish-Iranian businessman-turned-linchpin cooperator in the trial of a Halkbank executive has been spared further incarceration over his role in an alleged $20 billion scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil and gas proceeds through bribery and illicit transactions that laundered payments to Iran's government....
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