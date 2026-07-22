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The Growing Antitrust Risks Of AI Pricing For Health Insurers

By Amy Vegari and Nico Galvan ( July 22, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- As algorithmic pricing models continue to gain traction throughout industries, they increasingly face scrutiny from legislators, enforcers and private plaintiffs who fear their anticompetitive potential. The health insurance industry is no exception: Courts are seriously considering challenges to algorithmic models for health insurance pricing, and legislators are also stepping in....

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