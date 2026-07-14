Nadine Menendez Can't Reclaim Jewelry During Appeal

By Craig Clough ( July 14, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied Nadine Menendez's bid to force the return of jewelry seized from her home during a bribery investigation tied to her husband, former U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, ruling that the government had lawfully taken the items and can keep them while her appeal is pending....
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