Adani Denies $10B Offer Led To DOJ Dropping Case

By Stewart Bishop ( July 15, 2026, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, the chairman of multinational conglomerate Adani Group, on Wednesday told a Brooklyn federal judge that his offer to invest $10 billion in the U.S. had nothing to do with a U.S. Department of Justice decision to drop criminal charges claiming he and others orchestrated a $250 million bribery to secure solar energy contracts and deceive investors....
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