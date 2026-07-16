Fed. Circ. Asked Not To Shift Moderna Vax Patent Case To Gov't

By Ryan Davis ( July 16, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers like Novartis, former federal judges, a startup group and others have urged the Federal Circuit to reject calls to shift liability in a COVID-19 vaccine patent suit against Moderna to the federal government, saying that doing so would undermine patent rights....
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