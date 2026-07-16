Apple, Amazon Face Bid To Revive Wash. Antitrust Suit
By Ben Adlin ( July 16, 2026, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs' counsel urged a Seattle federal judge Thursday to rethink dismissal of a proposed antitrust class action accusing Apple and Amazon of illegally restricting sales of iPhones and iPads, contending that attorneys at Hagens Berman couldn't have concluded from their client's "ambiguous" message that he wanted to get out of the case....
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