AG Fines, Not Damages Allowed After RealPage Renter Deals

By Bryan Koenig ( July 16, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey and Washington can seek civil fines and injunctive relief against RealPage Inc. and landlords for fixing rent prices, but claims on behalf of their residents are barred by deals made with private plaintiffs, a Tennessee federal judge ruled Thursday....
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