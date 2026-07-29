Securities Class Actions To Watch: Mid-Year Report
By Jessica Corso ( July 29, 2026, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A trio of circuit court appeals tied to the class certification process in shareholder suits and a U.S. Supreme Court appeal that also touches on certification are among the cases that securities litigators are keeping an eye on in the second half of 2026....
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