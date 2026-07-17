Gamers Fight To Keep Valve 'Loot Box' Gambling Claims Alive
By Ben Adlin ( July 17, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Gamers accusing Valve Corp. of violating Washington state gambling laws through in-game "loot boxes" containing potentially valuable virtual items on Thursday urged a Seattle federal judge not to dismiss their proposed class action, rejecting the gaming giant's assertion that the boxes are no different than a pack of baseball cards....
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