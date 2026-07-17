Meta Avoids Workers' Bid To Block Allegedly AI-Tainted Cuts
By Rae Ann Varona ( July 17, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday denied a group of current and former Meta employees' bid to swiftly block the company from disturbing the benefits of certain employees it allegedly selected for termination using artificial intelligence, but requested more information on how Meta selected four employees on company-sponsored employment visas....
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