USPTO-Fed. Circ. Split Complicates Machine Learning Patents
By Michael Kiklis ( July 24, 2026, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Whether machine learning is patent eligible depends upon whether you ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit or the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. That is because you will get a completely different answer from each....
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