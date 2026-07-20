Judge Orders EPA To Determine Soot Compliant Regions

By Gautama Mehta ( July 20, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to designate areas of the country as either meeting, or not, national regulations for soot and other particulate matter by February, handing a win to 10 states and nonprofit groups that sued the agency for failing to do so....
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