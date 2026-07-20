Scientist Seeks To Enforce Journalist's 2024 Contempt Order

By Jared Foretek ( July 20, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Yanping Chen, a scientist who accused an FBI agent of leaking her confidential immigration records to former Fox News correspondent Catherine Herridge, is asking a D.C. federal judge to finally enforce a yearsold contempt order against Herridge now that the appeals process has run its course....
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