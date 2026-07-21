Defaults Didn't Deny Users Ad-Free Search, Google Says

By Bryan Koenig ( July 21, 2026, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Google again is pushing a California federal judge to toss consumer antitrust claims accusing it of shutting out rival search engines that offer better privacy safeguards and no ads, arguing they still haven't shown harm, and thus standing to sue, from the contracts making it the default search engine....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.