Hotel Co. Looks To Knock Out $30M Award In Trafficking Case

By Kelcey Caulder ( July 22, 2026, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A hotel owner urged a Georgia federal judge Wednesday to reduce a $30 million punitive damages award to $250,000 in a case brought by a sex trafficking survivor, claiming the steep sum was at odds with U.S. Supreme Court precedent. ...
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