AGs Appeal Order Blocking RealPage Damages In MDL

By Jared Foretek ( July 22, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general for Kentucky, Washington state, New Jersey, Maryland and D.C. have asked the Sixth Circuit to review a district court ruling barring them from seeking damages on behalf of their residents alongside private plaintiffs' settlements in a sweeping multidistrict litigation accusing landlords of using RealPage software to collude on rent prices....
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