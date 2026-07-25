Data Privacy & AI Issues To Watch For The Rest Of 2026
By Allison Grande ( July 25, 2026, 12:04 AM EDT) -- Federal and state lawmakers are expected in the coming months to keep pressing efforts for companies to do more to keep children safe online and rein in potentially harmful uses of emerging artificial intelligence systems, while the California legislature ponders a measure that's aimed at easing the explosion of wiretap litigation under a decades-old state law....
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