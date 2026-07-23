DraftKings Fights Uphill To Beat Suit Over Calif. Gambling Law
By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 23, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said Thursday he's inclined to deny DraftKings' bid to toss a putative class action accusing the sportsbook of skirting California gambling laws, saying he thinks the plaintiff consumers have sufficiently alleged a monetary injury — and that the games are likely prohibited by state law....
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