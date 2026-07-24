Meta Says AGs' Suit Can't Proceed As 9th Circ. Reviews CDA
By Mike Curley ( July 24, 2026, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking the Ninth Circuit to order a stay on its upcoming trial on allegations from 29 states that Facebook and Instagram are intentionally addictive to the detriment of youths' mental health, saying the case can't go forward while the circuit court reviews whether Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act blocks the claims....
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