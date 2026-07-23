Proposed AI Bill Lets DHS Hit 'Kill Switch' On Risky Systems

By Rae Ann Varona ( July 23, 2026, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security may order the shutdown of artificial intelligence systems deemed capable of causing "catastrophic harm" under a bill bipartisan lawmakers introduced Thursday, citing OpenAI models' recent inadvertent and autonomous hack of AI startup Hugging Face....
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