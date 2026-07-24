No Prison For Ex-COO In $284M Ariz. Sports Park Bond Fraud

By Stewart Bishop ( July 24, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday declined to sentence the former chief operating officer of a massive Arizona sports complex to prison over his role in a $284 million bond fraud scheme orchestrated by the project's developer and his son, citing the executive's prompt and significant cooperation with prosecutors....
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