Papaya Owes $719M, Atty Fees In Gaming False Ad Case
By Elliot Weld ( July 28, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted Firy Inc.'s request to order Papaya Gaming Ltd. to disgorge $719 million and pay $10.1 million in attorney fees to Firy on top of a $420 million jury verdict in April for alleged misrepresentations about its mobile games being based on skill and not using bots....
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