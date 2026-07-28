Ed Dept. Can't Cancel K–12 Mental Health Grants Worth $1B

By Ben Adlin ( July 28, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration on Tuesday from terminating nearly $1 billion in K–12 mental health grants serving 15 states, finding that the plaintiff states are likely to prove the U.S. Education Department bypassed federal procedures when attempting to cut off the funds....
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