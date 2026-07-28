Like Milli Vanilli, Goldman FCPA Case Is A Ruse, Jury Told

By Stewart Bishop ( July 28, 2026, 11:59 PM EDT) -- The government's foreign bribery case accusing a former Goldman Sachs banker of paying off Ghanaian officials to secure a lucrative energy deal is a lot like Milli Vanilli, his lawyer told a New York jury Tuesday, arguing that much like lipsynced songs of the fake late-1980s-era pop duo, prosecutors' version of events is not what it appears to be....
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