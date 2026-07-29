Apple, Amazon Beat Bid To Revive IPhone Sales Antitrust Suit
By Rachel Riley ( July 29, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has declined to reinstate a proposed class action accusing Apple and Amazon of illegally limiting iPhone and iPad sales, standing by her previous conclusion that Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP failed to promptly seek the approval of two substitute plaintiffs after the original lead consumer abandoned the case....
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