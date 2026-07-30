DOJ Wants Rethink On Apple's Peek Into Feds' Phone-Buying

By Bryan Koenig ( July 30, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a special master to rethink his New Jersey federal court mandate giving Apple a look into how the Pentagon, CIA, State Department and other federal agencies purchase smartphones, arguing that the retired federal judge applied the wrong legal standard in the antitrust case....
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